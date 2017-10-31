Burst pipe in Upper Serangoon disrupts traffic

The burst pipe was discovered at around 2am.

Two burst water pipes in as many days have placed the nation's pipe network in the spotlight again, after incidents of burst or leaking conduits earlier in the month.

In the latest, a burst pipe in Upper Serangoon Road yesterday made for a sodden journey to school and work though it did not disrupt the water supply, said national water agency PUB. The cause of the leak is still being investigated.

The burst pipe, which had water steadily streaming from cracks in the ground, was discovered at around 2am, and service crew and contractors were sent there immediately, the PUB said.

At about 8.30am, two out of three lanes were closed, and the agency advised motorists to consider alternative routes.

On Sunday, a burst pipe caused a 30-minute disruption to the water supply of residents in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.

Several weeks ago, corrosion had caused two water pipes in Bukit Batok to burst, and a small leak in a water pipe at the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Boscombe Road that occurred around the same time had to be repaired.

After the incidents in Bukit Batok, the PUB had said it was looking to speed up a project to replace ageing water pipes islandwide.

Because of yesterday's leak, SBS Transit had to divert seven of its bus services for about 1½ hours.

By 8pm, a 10m stretch of a lane near the junction of Upper Serangoon and Wolskel roads remained closed for repairs.

A check on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website showed there were two O-level combined humanities exams at 8am.

The Straits Times understands that as with any other transit-related delay, affected students would have been given a time allowance.

Meanwhile, repairs works were still ongoing yesterday to fix the leak at Choa Chu Kang, which caused some households to receive brownish water.

A Chua Chu Kang Town Council spokesman said this was due to natural sediments in the water tank.

