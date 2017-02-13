Bus captain couples - keeping love alive on the road

Four days after Mr Goh Jeok Teng met Ms Chen Haihong, they decided to get married.

That was in May 2011 and the couple were brought together by their relatives. They registered their marriage in August that year.

Mr Goh, now 52, and Ms Chen, 35, both work as Tower Transit bus captains. They have a four-year-old son.

There are at least five married couples who work at Tower Transit.

The third public transport provider started operations in Singapore last May, it also has operations in London. It operates 26 bus services at three bus interchanges - Clementi, Jurong East and Bukit Batok.

Tower Transit has had a "Happy Valentine's Day" message on its bus electronic signage since Friday.

Years back, when Mr Goh learnt that Ms Chen - who was living in Hainan, China - would be in Singapore to visit a niece, he took a gamble and met her.

He said: "I was in my forties and still unmarried. Little did I know, I'd get the top prize."

Ms Chen said: "On the first day we met, he asked me what time I had to be home. I felt he really cared about me and respected me."

After they got married, she quit her job in Hainan and moved to Singapore.

In 2015, the couple joined Tower Transit as bus captains because they wanted more time together.

Ms Chen works the afternoon shift on feeder bus 284 at Clementi Bus Interchange, while Mr Goh, an interchange supervisor, rotates around interchanges and the Bulim Bus Depot in Jurong West.

LUNCH

When they are on the afternoon shift, they have lunch together before work.

But when they are on different shifts, they get to meet for only 15 minutes a day.

Mr Goh said: "It is not very long, but I look forward to it because we get to share our day with each other."

Mr Glenn Lim, Tower Transit's group communications director, said: "The job of a bus captain is challenging. They work on weekends and over festivals, and that requires their partners and families to be understanding.

"The couples in Tower Transit know the rigours of the job and support each another through it."