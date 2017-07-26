Bus driver suspended after ramming bikers

In this sequence of screenshots of the video clip, the SBS Transit bus can be seen moving off, beating the red light and running over motorcyclists.

A two-minute video clip showing the shocking moment that an SBS Transit bus suddenly moving off, beating the red light and running over riders on four motorcycles surfaced on social media yesterday.

The service 10 bus, which was on the left-most lane, continued moving for a few seconds before swerving to the right and stopping, according to a car camera video posted on Beh Chia Lor, a road safety Facebook page.

At least three of the riders could be seen standing up after they were hit.

The accident happened in Pasir Panjang Road towards West Coast Road near Labrador Outdoor Adventure Centre at about 11am last Thursday.

Three injured men, aged between 23 and 39, were taken conscious to the National University Hospital, a police spokesman said yesterday.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president, corporate communications, said that the bus captain has been suspended pending investigations.

APOLOGY

The New Paper understands that he has not been arrested.

Ms Tan said: "Our priority is the well-being of the two injured motorcyclists and a pillion rider.

"We were at the hospital that day following the incident and all three of them received outpatient treatment.

"We apologise to affected commuters and road users for the distress caused."

Another video, which showed the aftermath of the accident, appeared on citizen journalism site Stomp on the day of the accident.

The video showed a motorcycle pinned under the front of the bus, and three men lying on the grass patch next to the road.

A netizen who passed by the accident site posted a picture on July 20, which showed the police at the scene as well as two men lying on the ground.

The woman, who declined to be named, told The New Paper: "The front of the bus was damaged, and I saw a pack of motorcycles in front of the bus. The bus driver was sitting down on a chair and surrounded by some people. I saw that he was crying.

"I hope they are all okay."