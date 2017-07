An SBS double-decker bus ended up with a shattered windscreen and on the wrong side of Yio Chu Kang Road towards Serangoon Central after crashing through the central railings yesterday. SBS Transit said the accident occurred after the service 72 bus driver "suddenly felt dizzy" and drove against traffic. The 54-year-old recovered within seconds and stopped the bus.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY