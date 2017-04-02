Singapore

Bus, five cars in Woodlands Checkpoint accident

Five cars and a bus in a crash at Woodlands CheckpointPHOTO: FACEBOOK/ JB TRACER
Five cars and a bus in a crash at Woodlands Checkpoint PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ JB TRACER
Apr 02, 2017 03:16 pm

Five cars and a Malaysia-registered bus were involved in an accident at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (April 2) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at 4.30am, it said.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A teenage couple refused to be sent to hospital.

Photos posted on Malaysian Facebook pages showed that at least one car was badly damaged.

A blue bus with a Malaysian licence plate had ended up on a curb.

The Straits Times understands that the bus driver claimed that his brake malfunctioned, leading to the crash.

There were more than 10 passengers on the bus but they were unhurt.

The five cars in the crash are understood to be Singapore cars.

SCDF sent two ambulances to the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

The view from Woodlands Checkpoint at 6.15pm on 23 December 2016
Singapore

Woodlands Checkpoint set for extension

WoodlandsCaraccident