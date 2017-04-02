Bus, five cars in Woodlands Checkpoint accident

Five cars and a Malaysia-registered bus were involved in an accident at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (April 2) morning.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at 4.30am, it said.



A woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



A teenage couple refused to be sent to hospital.



Photos posted on Malaysian Facebook pages showed that at least one car was badly damaged.



A blue bus with a Malaysian licence plate had ended up on a curb.



The Straits Times understands that the bus driver claimed that his brake malfunctioned, leading to the crash.



There were more than 10 passengers on the bus but they were unhurt.



The five cars in the crash are understood to be Singapore cars.



SCDF sent two ambulances to the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES