Five people were injured in an accident involving a bus and a car yesterday at Block 689B, Choa Chu Kang Drive, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said. The SMRT bendy bus, service 302, had crashed onto the pavement near the Housing Board block and its windscreen was shattered. The car is understood to be a Mercedes-Benz. All five injured were taken to hospital conscious and stable. Two seven-year-old boys were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. A 12-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman were taken to National University Hospital. The bus driver, 52, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said. - THE STRAITS TIMES