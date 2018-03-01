Business slow at Westgate stall after confusion over halal status

Madam Sakina Abdullah of Green Delights said business was hit following the confusion.

Netizens on Tuesday posted photographs suggesting a halal stall in Basement 2 of Westgate mall in Jurong East was selling pork belly.

The images were also circulated on WhatsApp.

But it was not true.

The pork belly dish is sold by 85 Redhill Teochew Fishball Noodle, next to the halal-certified Green Delights.

Confusion may have arisen because Green Delights' halal logo was adjacent to the noodle stall's poster promoting its dishes, including pork belly rice.

Madam Sakina Abdullah, 67, who works at Green Delights, told The New Paper its business was affected yesterday because of the photos.

She said: "Our Muslim customers thought our stall sold pork and did not patronise us. But we don't blame them."

The noodle stall's manager, Ms Mary Ong, 60, told TNP: "When we opened four years ago, the space beside us was vacant, so we could put up our menu without any problems."

She said tenants need to seek the management's approval before putting up posters. The stall removed the poster yesterday.

Mr James Chan, 75, a freelance trainer who was having lunch at Green Delights, felt the furore was uncalled for.

"Though it is the same pillar, it is not misleading since that side of the pillar faces the public area. Unsure customers could have just checked with the stall."

Green Delights co-owner Yu Shukai, 56, does not blame his neighbour for the misunderstanding and wants to move on.

"I hope this clarifies matters. It is not fair for my stall to be punished because of irresponsible netizens," he said.