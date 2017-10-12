Businessman charged with  40 counts of taking upskirt videos

A businessman was charged yesterday with 40 counts of insulting the modesty of women and one of having uncensored films.

Lin Li Hao, 44, the managing director of a manufacturing company, is alleged to have taken videos up women's skirts between February 2014 and April this year, at locations such as Great World City in Kim Seng Road.

Of the 40 counts, 37 involved one victim alone.

The 41st charge accuses him of having uncensored films - similar videos as the upskirt ones - that were taken overseas. His case will be mentioned on Nov 8.

If convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, Lin, who is represented by Mr Anand Nalachandran, can be jailed for up to one year and/or fined per charge. Anyone found guilty of having uncensored films can be fined not less than $100 for each such film, up to a maximum of $20,000.