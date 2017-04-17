From butcher to beauty pageant contestant

An unlikely contestant, 51-year-old Madam Tan owns a business in the butchery business.

A butcher by trade, Madam Jessica Tan is now also a beauty pageant finalist for Mrs Singapore & Classic Mrs Singapore.

The two roles might seem worlds apart, but Madam Tan took to the stage looking like a getai star at Saturday's talent showcase.

Dressed in a poufy pink bustier dress and sporting bold make-up, the 51-year-old told TNP: "Joining this pageant has definitely allowed me to step out of my comfort zone.

"I have to showcase my talents by singing and dancing on stage, which I don't usually do."

Madam Tan, who has two sons aged 28 and 27, has been in the meat-selling business with her husband for 27 years.

Her day starts when she reaches her workplace, the wet market at Jurong West Block 505, at 3.30am, and she can clock up to 14 hours a day.

Now that the market is undergoing renovation for three months, she took the chance to join the pageant.

She said: "My job requires a lot of strength and it's tough. But I grew up in a kampung where I was also very poor, so I am able to take the hardship."

Back then, she could not contribute to society even though it has been her dream to help others, but Mrs Singapore & Classic Mrs Singapore's charity initiatives have given her that chance.

She said: "All along, I have been very poor, but now that I have my own business, I can give back... If I can give money, I will give. If I can take time out to volunteer, I will."