Buyers face losses after furniture shop closes

Angry customers facing thousands of dollars' worth of losses have complained to the consumer watchdog after furniture store Milan Furnishings suddenly closed down.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) issued a company alert on the Gambas Crescent firm yesterday after receiving complaints from seven customers since April 12.

The grievances cite delayed furniture delivery, and unrefunded deposits and full payments for items worth around $14,000 in total.

Case aims to resolve complaints by mediating between consumers and firms, but it told The Straits Times that it has been unable to contact Milan Furnishings.

The association advised the seven customers on other approaches, including approaching their banks to see if they can reclaim payments made by credit card.

Aside from the seven cases reported to Case, similar complaints were found on Milan Furnishings' review page on Facebook. - MELANIE BICKHAM