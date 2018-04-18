Cabby sacked after reversing into 75-year-old man

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver has been sacked after he was filmed reversing into a 75-year-old man at a Eunos carpark on Sunday.

Dashboard camera footage of the accident, which has been shared widely on Facebook since Monday, shows the elderly man walking across the carpark with several plastic bags in his hands.

A taxi suddenly reverses into him, knocking him off his feet.

The taxi driver is seen approaching the man to help.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, at Block 7 Eunos Crescent, around 9am on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

In response to queries from the Straits Times, ComfortDelgro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "This is a terrible accident which could well have been avoided had the cabby exercised greater care and caution."

She said the company has since terminated the taxi driver's hiring agreement, and it will be helping police in their investigations.

She added that the victim has since been discharged from hospital and that the company is trying to contact and help him and his family.