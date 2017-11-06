Cabby sends stranded boys home for free

"Uncle, we only have 10 dollars, is that enough for a ride?"

Those were the words from three frazzled Secondary Four boys who were rushing home for dinner.

Noticing their anxiety, Mr Goh Khee Thye, 49, immediately told them to hop into his cab. The boys, who boarded at Singapore Zoo, told Mr Goh that they had missed their shuttle bus and had only $10 between the three of them.

They asked if he could send them to Khatib MRT station so that they could go home for dinner as promised to their parents.

Touched by the boys' obedience, Mr Goh sent them to their homes in Sembawang instead.

The Comfort Delgro taxi driver explained: "The fare came up to $17.50 and they wanted to go up to their homes to get the outstanding amount, but I told them not to. I wasn't planning to take money from them anyway and asked them to hurry home for dinner."

He was pleasantly surprised to learn that one of the thankful boys had written in to Comfort Delgro to praise his deed.

The student, Brian, called Mr Goh a "very special cabby".

"$17.50 is quite a sum of money. With competition from private-hire cars, it's even more difficult to earn a living.

"He went the extra mile without charging us a cent. Even though we tried giving him the money, he rejected it and told me, 'it's okay, you're students, this $10 means a lot to you, use it for your pocket money tomorrow, I also have children, I can understand how difficult it is for your parents to earn the $10 to give you'."

He added that the incident has changed his perception of taxi drivers, whom he used to think were unfriendly and always in a rush.

Mr Goh said: "These are all small things, if I can help, I will. I don't think about getting anything in return. I've also been on the receiving end of help, so when I can, I try to help others."

He added that he occasionally would waive taxi fares for elderly passengers going for their hospital appointments.

His generous persona and service spirit earned him the Thumbs Up Award from ComfortDelGro.

And his good deed did not go unnoticed by Lianhe Wanbao readers either, who chose him to be featured in the Chinese daily.

Mr Goh's charity is the Bishan Home for the Intellectually Disabled, which has been helping intellectually disabled youths integrate into society since 1999. The organisation has helped 132 people thus far.