‘Can’t go wrong’ with languages, IT SkillsFuture courses: Ong Ye Kung

Those who do not know what SkillsFuture courses to enrol in can consider learning languages, infocommunications technology and service excellence, said Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

Singaporeans "cannot go wrong" if they focus on these areas, he said yesterday.

"Even for myself, I am learning a new language," he said at the launch of a new SkillsFuture public outreach drive at Woodlands Community Club.

Mr Ong told The Straits Times he has been taking Malay lessons, which has proven to be "a window to the Malay culture". He will not be claiming his SkillsFuture credits for his lessons.

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above receive $500 in training credits from the Government which they can use to pay for courses under the SkillsFuture programme.

Yesterday, Mr Ong and North West District Mayor Teo Ho Pin launched the public outreach drive for residents in areas such as Bukit Panjang, Woodlands and Sembawang. Residents can call a hotline - 6248-5500 - to sign up for a free 90-minute talk on career planning. - TOH YONG CHUAN