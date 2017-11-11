Canvas-maker jailed 13 months for threatening women with nude pictures

On Facebook, Alvin Yeo Pei Jin identified himself as Happy Tan and used the picture of a good-looking Taiwanese man, instead of his own.

The canvas-maker, 49, did this to court women. He targeted middle-aged women with long hair. Once he found those he fancied, he added them as friends and initiated chats.

It did not take long before the chats progressed to the mobile phone, where he would ask for their nude pictures.

Once he had that, Yeo threatened to expose the women unless they had sex with him.

Yeo was jailed for 13 months yesterday, after pleading guilty to five charges, including mischief and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Ten other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

One of his victims was a 48-year-old woman who was known to his family.

After receiving his Facebook message in June last year, she started chatting with Yeo, who claimed to be a widower living in Redhill with two children.

When she sent pictures of herself to him on WhatsApp, he recognised her to be someone known to his family.

He got her to send over nude pictures. After receiving them, he wanted to have sex with her but hesitated as he looked different from his profile picture.

So Yeo devised a plan to force the victim to find five men to have sex with, hoping he would be one of them.

From June 14 to 15, last year, he sent her multiple WhatsApp messages to harass her.

He threatened to expose her pictures to others, including her friends and relatives, if the victim blocked him.

He threatened to place her nude pictures outside her home so her husband would see them.

The victim was shocked by his messages, especially since she had not revealed any of her personal particulars to him.

She blocked him on Facebook and WhatsApp and made a police report.

A few days later, she made another report when she found a sheet of paper with a nude picture of herself on it with her face torn off. It was pasted at the gas meter outside her home. She immediately took it down.

Her son returned home and found another stuck on the wall. A message in Chinese stated: "Tomorrow if you don't reply my message, I will post your big face at the door there".

Yeo was arrested on Sept 19 last year.

His lawyer James Ow Yong said his client has two children, and his wife is suffering from degenerative diseases and has been using a wheelchair for about four years.

