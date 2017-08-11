Car COE prices up after longer-than-usual break

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for cars finished higher at the close of the latest tender exercise yesterday - a change that industry observers attributed to the longer-than-usual break between bidding exercises.

For cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - known as Category A - COE premiums rose by 6.3 per cent from last month's $44,002, to $46,778.

COE prices in Category B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - moved up 7.4 per cent from $50,001 to $53,711.

In the open category, which is often used for the purchase of bigger cars, COE premiums climbed by 5.3 per cent, from $50,101 to $52,751.