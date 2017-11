A car ended up in a drain after hitting a pedestrian near Balmoral Plaza on Bukit Timah Road on Tuesday night.

A witness who gave his name as Ajay told The Straits Times he saw a man, who was in "deep pain", lying on the grass.

Bystanders also rescued a man from the car. The police said two men, aged 57 and 31, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.