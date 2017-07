A Honda Vezel ended up in a rubbish collection point near Block 128, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, after crashing through its metal fence on Monday. The car had surged forward about 50 metres after hitting a carpark gantry, Shin Min Daily News reported. The injured driver, Mr Neo Kok Hui, 48, was trapped for 30 minutes before he was rescued and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.