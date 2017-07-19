Car crashes into rubbish point at Ang Mo Kio carpark

The injured driver was trapped for 30 minutes before he was rescued and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A Honda Vezel ended up in a rubbish collection point near Block 128, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, after crashing through its metal fence on Monday.

The car had surged forward about 50 metres after hitting a carpark gantry, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The injured driver, Mr Neo Kok Hui, 48, was trapped for 30 minutes before he was rescued and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



According to citizen journalism website Stomp, the driver had lost control of his vehicle while in the carpark.



Photos of the accident's aftermath showed that the car had crashed through a metal hoarding and into a pile of trash.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene. Its officers assisted the man in leaving his vehicle.



Police investigations are ongoing.