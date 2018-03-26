Car-Free Sunday goes to one-north

Car-Free Sunday SG will move out of the Civic District for the first time with a special edition of the popular event to be held in one-north next month.

Cyclists, joggers and families will be able to wander on the empty streets in Singapore's first work-live-play-learn estate between 9am and noon on April 29, as part of Car-Free Sunday SG @ one-north, organisers JTC and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a statement yesterday.

They said the event is in line with efforts to promote a car-lite environment in one-north.

"On Sunday morning, roads will be partially or fully closed to create a large area for cycling, jogging and walking, along with a myriad of exciting activities for everyone throughout the 200ha estate," the statement said.