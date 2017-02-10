Car lands on another in 3-car crash

An accident at Sembawang Road yesterday morning resulted in a Toyota landing on top of another car.

Three cars were involved in the accident, which, according to citizen journalism website Stomp, happened at around 7.30am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at 7.50am. It sent a fire engine, a Red Rhino, a fire bike and an ambulance to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Gary, 30, told The New Paper he was on a bus on his way to Chong Pang Camp when he witnessed the accident.

He had to alight from the bus a stop earlier to avoid the traffic jam.

As he was walking, he stopped to take some pictures.

He said: "The traffic was heavy at the junction, and it is quite unusual to see one car on top of another. I have never seen anything like this before."

He added that two lanes of the three-lane road were closed off.