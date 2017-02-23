Car overturns after collision in Sembawang

The blue Honda Fit was involved in an accident at 7.05am yesterday. PHOTO:COURTESY OF SHAWAL LATIB

Yesterday was Ms Nur Aizza's 36th birthday.

And she started the day by getting trapped in her car after it overturned while on her way to work.

Her husband, Mr Shawal Latib, 35, was driving their blue Honda Fit at 7.05am when they were involved in a collision with a black Toyota Corolla outside Khatib Camp along Sembawang Road.

When The New Paper arrived at the scene at about 9.15am, Mr Shawal, an engineering specialist, was still there waiting for his car to be towed away.

Mr Shawal, who drives his wife to work every day, said: "After the car had flipped over, I could smell the metal and the road. I crawled out of my window, but my wife was stuck, so I went over and pulled her out."

He said Ms Nur Aizza, a teacher, had bruises on her head and was dizzy but could still walk.

A police spokesman told TNP she was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. She has since been discharged.

The couple, who have been married for 10 years and have no children, live about five minutes away from Khatib Camp.

Miss Parveen Banu was on her way to work when she drove past the scene at about 8.10am.

She told TNP she saw one car on the kerb and the overturned Honda, and that several vehicles had stopped nearby.

"Luckily, only two cars were involved in the collision, and no one was badly hurt," she said.

TNP understands that the driver of the Toyota was an Uber driver.

Another accident happened in a car park next to Block 727, Clementi West Street 2 at 10am on Tuesday.

Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that a lorry crane carrying about 1,600kg of cement dropped its cargo on a Toyota Camry, crushing its roof.

No one was hurt.