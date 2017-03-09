Car slides down slope at school

It took four tow trucks to retrieve the car that had slid down a slope.

It took four tow trucks and seven men to pull a car stuck on a slope back to safety yesterday morning near Marymount Road.

The silver Volkswagen had crashed into a portion of the fence at the carpark of Marymount Convent School.

Police said they were alerted to the accident just after 7am. The female driver, 38, was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the driver sustained soreness in her right shoulder and wrists and dispatched an ambulance and a fire engine to the scene. Marymount Convent School confirmed with The New Paper that the driver is a teacher at the school.

Mr Jim Koh, 30, the owner of GAO Express Towing Services, who was alerted to the accident around 8am, said that based on his eight years of experience, the driver was most likely reversing into a parking lot when she lost control and slid down the slope.

He said: "This case is not common for us, it was tricky because the ground was wet and soft from the morning rain, making it hard to lift the car off the slope."

Mr Bernard Tay, chairman of the Singapore Road Safety Council, said that although most cars require drivers to engage a gear knob before changing from "drive" to "reverse" mode and vice versa, drivers should still check that they do not accidentally engage the wrong gear while parking or driving.