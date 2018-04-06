Car topples motorbikes in carpark, driver arrested for drink driving

A Toa Payoh resident was watching television early yesterday morning when he heard a crash and the sound of a revving engine in the carpark below his second-storey flat.

The operations assistant, who wanted to be known only as Mr Mazli, 44, looked out of his window and saw a blue BMW and several motorcycles that had toppled over.

When he went downstairs, he saw bikes strewn all over, a couple of them pinned under the car.

The police later said they were alerted to an accident in an open carpark between Block 100 and Block 103 at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at 2.22am.

The New Paper understands that the male BMW driver, 44, a permanent resident, had dropped off his friend at a nearby block and was turning right at the carpark when he lost control of his car.

He was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Mr Mazli, a Liverpool fan who was waiting for his team's Champions League quarter-final match against Manchester City to start on TV at the time, said the driver could not move his car as a motorbike was wedged under a wheel.

Mr Mazli, who lives in Block 103, and his two neighbours knocked repeatedly on the driver's window.

When the driver eventually came out of his car, he allegedly tried to run but was held back by the trio.

Mr Mazli said: "The driver looked dazed and reeked of alcohol.

"We had to corner him at the rear of his vehicle to ensure he wouldn't run away."

Two motorbikes belonging to Mr Muhammad Saiful Eidur Saimen were badly damaged.

The 28-year-old, who lives on the 10th storey of Block 103, was asleep when a neighbour woke him with the bad news around 3am.

He rushed down and found one bike pinned under a front wheel of the BMW and the other lying on a walkway.

After sending one of the bikes to the workshop yesterday, he told TNP: "The repairs for the first bike costs around $3,000. I am worried to send the other bike for repairs because I don't think I can afford it."

Police are investigating.