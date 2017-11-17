Car washer gets five years' corrective training, cane for attempted theft

Within five months of his release from prison for theft and attempted robbery, Muhammad Noh Mohammad Jais was back to his old ways - this time, he targeted two pregnant women.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old car washer was given the minimum five years' corrective training and six strokes of the cane for attempted snatch theft and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause alarm.

The court heard that Muhammad Noh was loitering around a market at Block 58, Bedok South Avenue 2 on April 27 when he saw Aye Khin, a Myanmar national who was eight months' pregnant at a sheltered walkway. He followed the 42-year-old housewife to the ground floor of her block, before entering the lift after her.

When she got out, he tried to snatch her wallet. When she shouted for help, Muhammad Noh pushed her in the abdomen and fled down the stairs.