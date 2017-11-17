Car washer gets five years' corrective training, cane for attempted theft
Within five months of his release from prison for theft and attempted robbery, Muhammad Noh Mohammad Jais was back to his old ways - this time, he targeted two pregnant women.
Yesterday, the 31-year-old car washer was given the minimum five years' corrective training and six strokes of the cane for attempted snatch theft and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause alarm.
The court heard that Muhammad Noh was loitering around a market at Block 58, Bedok South Avenue 2 on April 27 when he saw Aye Khin, a Myanmar national who was eight months' pregnant at a sheltered walkway. He followed the 42-year-old housewife to the ground floor of her block, before entering the lift after her.
When she got out, he tried to snatch her wallet. When she shouted for help, Muhammad Noh pushed her in the abdomen and fled down the stairs.
Later that same day, Muhammad Noh saw 37-year-old Filipina Jarina Caranza, who was five months' pregnant, and tailed her to her flat in Bedok South Avenue 1, where he demanded money. Muhammad Noh ran away, when Ms Caranza shouted for help. He was arrested two days later at Tampines MRT station. - ELENA CHONG
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now