Carousell 'buyer' allegedly replaces man’s $35,000 Rolex watch with fake

The $35,000 Rolex watch was swopped with a fake one during a meeting between the buyer and the seller.

But he later found out that the watch had appeared to be swopped with a fake one during a meeting with a buyer.

The 30-year-old man, who gave his name as Tang Guoxian, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News yesterday that he had planned to use the money from the sale of the watch to buy a house with his fiancee.

He has since made a police report.

The police have confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Tang told Shin Min that the buyer had contacted him on Tuesday at about 5.45pm.

As he was busy, he told his fiancee to meet the buyer at the void deck of his Boon Keng Road home with the watch.

Mr Tang said that the buyer had insisted on placing the watch back into its box after looking at it, and his fiancee did not think much of the request.

But when he returned home that night, he realised that the colour of the watch appeared different and it also felt lighter.

When he realised that he may have been cheated, he tried to contact the buyer but to no avail. He said the buyer had since shut down all his social media accounts. Mr Tang said that he later managed to find the buyer's home address and mobile number online.

Yesterday a man, who claimed to be the buyer's father, told Shin Min yesterday that he was shocked to hear of the case.

He said: "My son is a good person. My family is disappointed to hear of the claims made against him."