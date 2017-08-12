Carousell launches e-career fair with e2i

Popular online marketplace Carousell is now involved in job matching as well.

An e-career fair, in collaboration with Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), was launched on Thursday.

To apply, job seekers just need to chat with future employers on the app - the same way a typical transaction takes place.

The New Paper counted more than 370 job listings on the e-career fair as of yesterday.

One employer was Thye Shan Medical Hall, which was looking for full-time logistics and retail staff.

Thye Shan's manager, Mr Thomas Chen, 28, said they were informed of the initiative by e2i, which they had been working with for grants-related issues.

Earlier this month, Mr Chen spent about 10 minutes creating an account on Carousell and posting the job listings. The company has received one to two queries a day.

He added: "As a small and medium enterprise, we are always experiencing manpower shortage. We are not sure if this will work yet.

"So far, those who responded only provide short replies and are asking about pay. We will have to arrange an interview to see if they fit our requirements."

Carousell, a home-grown start-up, launched a jobs and services category on Feb 22.

Most of the listings are part-time positions and odd jobs.

A Carousell spokesman told TNP that one in three Singaporeans go to Carousell to look for what they need, and offering jobs and services is a "natural" step as a mobile classified marketplace.

She said: "Our e-career fair is our latest initiative and supported by e2i - it curates and features job openings for some of the companies hiring with Carousell and e2i, and helps get their message out to the community.

"We are looking forward to exploring how we can work together with e2i and their large network of employers, to better connect our community with more meaningful job opportunities."

STILL LOOKING

We are looking forward to... to better connect our community with more meaningful job opportunities. A Carousell spokesman

Ms Casey Lai, 33, who will open a nail parlour in Raffles Place next month and is looking for a Singaporean or permanent resident manicurist, has posted for two weeks but has not found a suitable candidate.

She said: "But there is no harm trying. After all, many people use Carousell."