In case you're hungry

CRYSTAL JADE GROUP

All Crystal Jade restaurants, including Crystal Jade Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao, will operate as usual on the eve, but will close on the first and second day of Chinese New Year. Business will return to normal on Jan 30.

FOOD REPUBLIC

All outlets except Nex and BreadTalk headquarters will be open from 10am to 5pm on the eve of Chinese New Year. Only three outlets - Nex, Vivo City, and Ion Orchard - will be open on the first day of Chinese New Year until about 10pm. More outlets will open on the second day of Chinese New Year, and business will resume as usual on Jan 30.

RAMENPLAY

All restaurants will close at 3pm on the eve of Chinese New Year. Four outlets - Bedok Mall, JEM, Novena Square and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) - will resume regular opening hours on the first and second day of Chinese New Year. Regular opening hours for the rest of the outlets will resume on Jan 30.

DIN TAI FUNG

All restaurants will close at 3pm on the eve of Chinese New Year, except the Marina Bay Sands outlet, which will close at 9pm. On Jan 28, 12 outlets including those at RWS and Paragon will be open from 11am to 9pm. Regular business hours will resume on Jan 30.

SWENSEN'S

All Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets will be open as usual throughout Chinese New Year.