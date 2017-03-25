Case's advice

Know your rights. And think things over before signing a package, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) urged customers.

"Simply leave if you feel pressured to sign up.

Consider calling the police if you are not allowed to leave the premises," a Case spokesman said.

Customers should also check the terms and conditions of the contract. For instance, they can look out for statements such as "all payment made is not refundable" or disclaimers such as "The salon is not responsible for any failure of the treatment".

The spokesman added: "Any verbal promises made should be put down in writing in the contract."