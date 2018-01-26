Cashless payment, healthier choices at Gong Cha’s NUS UTown outlet

The fully-automated cashless kiosks at the Gong Cha outlet in the National University of Singapore's UTown.

Bubble tea chain Gong Cha opened its first fully-automated cashless kiosks yesterday in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Customers can pay by Nets, Nets FlashPay or ez-link card.

They can also select drinks made with lower sugar levels based on Health Promotion Board (HPB) guidelines.

The 13 drinks, a quarter of Gong Cha's menu, have no toppings and bear the Healthier Choice symbol. They include the Earl Grey Milk Tea at 50 per cent sugar and Milk Foam Oolong with no sugar.

HPB chief executive officer Zee Yoong Kang said: "It is important to start educating people about healthier alternatives especially when they are young."

He said there has been greater demand for healthier choices, and more food and beverage (F&B) outlets will follow in Gong Cha's footsteps in the coming months.

With its four cashless payment kiosks, Gong Cha is the first F&B vendor without cashiers in NUS' UTown.

Gong Cha (Singapore) chief executive officer Kang Puay Seng said the cashless system will cater to tech-savvy youth.

The healthier drink options were available at all Singapore outlets from yesterday, and the cashless kiosks will be rolled out by the end of next month.