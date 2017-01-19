Singapore

Cat B and Cat E COE prices down in second round of bidding

COE prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES
Jan 19, 2017 06:00 am

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the second bidding exercise yesterday.

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $50,101 to $50,889.

COE prices for Category B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - saw a drop from $53,106 to $52,807.

For the Open category, Category E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also went down, from $53,001 to $52,600.

Motorcycle premiums ended a $1 lower, dropping from $6,053 to $6,052.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses increased, from $46,302 to $47,001. - THE STRAITS TIMES

