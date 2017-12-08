Catch Santa by the Bay

This Santa Claus was flown in from Lapland, Finland, which has been billed as the unofficial home of the "real" Santa.

Thirty-three underprivileged children enjoyed an early Yuletide treat at Gardens by the Bay yesterday morning.

They met a special Santa Claus, who had flown in from Lapland, Finland, which has been billed as the unofficial home of the "real" Santa Claus.

The children from Hope Centre (Singapore) met Santa inside the Flower Dome conservatory.

They got to tour the Poinsettia Wishes floral display there, which included Santa's cabin, post office, toy workshop and candy store set amid brightly coloured poinsettias and other Christmas blooms.

They then headed to the Cloud Forest conservatory.