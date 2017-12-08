Catch Santa by the Bay
Thirty-three underprivileged children enjoyed an early Yuletide treat at Gardens by the Bay yesterday morning.
They met a special Santa Claus, who had flown in from Lapland, Finland, which has been billed as the unofficial home of the "real" Santa Claus.
The children from Hope Centre (Singapore) met Santa inside the Flower Dome conservatory.
They got to tour the Poinsettia Wishes floral display there, which included Santa's cabin, post office, toy workshop and candy store set amid brightly coloured poinsettias and other Christmas blooms.
They then headed to the Cloud Forest conservatory.
This month, more than 300 children from six charities, namely Hope Centre (Singapore), Life Community Services Society (Yishun and Pasir Ris branches), Infant Jesus Homes and Children's Centres, Rainbow Centre - Yishun Park School, Children's Aid Society and En Community Services Society - Tri-Love Student Care Centre, will get to meet Santa as part of the Gardens' community outreach efforts. - THE STRAITS TIMES
