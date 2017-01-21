Caught after 6 years on the run, charged with murder

A Sarawak man who had been on the run for more than six years following his alleged involvement in the 2010 Kallang slashings was charged with murder yesterday.

Abdul Rahman Abdullah, also known as Donny Meluda, 25, is accused of being part of a gang that killed Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, 41.

It happened at an open field at Kallang Road near the Riverine by the Park condominium between 12.10am and 7.35am on May 30, 2010.

He is now remanded at the Central Police Division.

Abdul Rahman, who was not represented, will be back in court on Jan 27.

He was caught last Saturday by Malaysia police and handed over to Singapore police on Wednesday.

His three alleged accomplices, all fellow Sarawakians, have been dealt with.

Micheal Garing, 27 and Tony Imba, 37, were convicted of murder in 2014.

In 2015, Justice Choo Han Tek gave Micheal the death sentence. Tony was sentenced to life in prison with 24 strokes of the cane.

His third alleged accomplice, Hairee Landak, 23, was given 33 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane in 2013 after pleading guilty to three charges of armed robbery with hurt.