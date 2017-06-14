Celeb hairstylist’s maid charged with stealing Hermes bags

A maid who allegedly stole two Hermes bags worth $24,000 and clothing from her employer, who is a celebrity hairstylist, was charged yesterday with theft as a servant.

No plea was taken from Indonesian Namih Nurlaela.

The 40-year-old, who was dressed in a black T-shirt with her hair tied in a ponytail, is accused of stealing a brown Hermes Kelly bag and a black Hermes Birkin bag, each valued at $12,000, two jackets and five T-shirts of unknown value from Mr Lee Eng Tat, 46, better known as Addy Lee.

The items are said to have been taken from his three-bedroom Oceanfront apartment in Sentosa Cove in February.

She has worked for Mr Lee, the chairman and founder of Monsoon Group Holdings, for 14 years, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Mr Lee said that he was about to go to work on Sunday when he found his two Hermes bags missing.

He made a police report.

BUSINESS TRIPS

A media report in 2015 said that Mr Lee spends most of his time abroad on business trips and lives in his 1,700 sq ft apartment only three months in a year.

Yesterday, the prosecution sought a two-week adjournment for police investigations and to obtain the Deputy Public Prosecutor's directions.

Namih was offered bail of $10,000, and her case will be mentioned on June 23.

If convicted, she can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.