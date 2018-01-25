Celebrate CNY with a Korean twist to baby abalones

From K-pop to K-drama, the Hallyu wave has influenced Singaporeans in many ways.

With South Korean idols cooking the famed Korean spicy rice cakes - also known as tteokbokki - on variety shows and actors slurping abalone rice porridge - or jeonbok-juk - in K-drama, Korean food has also been a hit with Singaporeans.

In fact, abalone is among South Korea's most prized seafood. Regarded as a top-quality ingredient in South Korea, abalone was served as a tribute to kings.

So why not treat your family like royalty with the premium-grade Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone ($42.80 a can) this Chinese New Year?

Newly launched this year, the Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone (420g, eight to 10 pieces and 150g when drained) pieces are grown and harvested from the pristine waters of the Wando region.

Located at the southern tip of the Korean peninsula, the region is known to have one of the cleanest seas in the world.

With a different sea temperature and condition, the taste and smooth texture of the baby abalones differ from those found in other regions.

The Korean offerings are perfect in different dishes: They can be braised and served in pen cai - a one-pot dish of premium ingredients - or used in soup for reunion dinner.For steamboat, one must remember to swirl the sliced abalone in the broth for no more than three seconds to retain its succulence.

Alternatively, try the recipe below by Golden Chef brand ambassador and celebrity chef Eric Teo, featuring Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone and Korean rice cakes, to spice up your Chinese New Year.

GOLDEN CHEF SOUTH KOREAN BABY ABALONE WITH KOREAN RICE CAKES

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 can Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone 8 pieces 420g, drained

200g Korean rice cakes

30g green capsicum, sliced

30g yellow capsicum, sliced

30g leek, sliced

80g small black fungus, soaked

30g onion, sliced

1 egg

Canola oil

SAUCE

180ml water

50g XO chilli sauce

30g Korean hot pepper paste



METHOD

1. Blanch Korean rice cakes till soft. Set aside.

2. Blanch baby abalones. Set aside.

3. Heat up wok, add canola oil and stir fry black fungus, leek, onion and yellow and green capsicums till fragrant. Make space in centre of the wok to fry egg.

4. Add XO chilli sauce and Korean hot pepper paste into wok (with strong heat) and stir well. Add water to dilute.

5. Add rice cakes and bring to boil, then add baby abalones and toss well. Ready to serve.