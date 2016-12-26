Celebrating a good campaign run

They were connected by kindness and generosity through the Good Man Good Deeds Good Rice campaign, a collaboration between Lianhe Wanbao and Tong Seng Produce, importer and distributor of SongHe rice. An appreciation lunch was held on Dec 13 to celebrate the successful campaign in which 20 beneficiaries each received 500kg of rice and 60 litres of canola oil. Tong Seng Produce's executive director Richard Chee said he hopes the campaign will encourage others to perform even more good deeds.

PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO