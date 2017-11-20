Celebrity DJ Wallace Ang making every effort to take care of his health

Actor and celebrity DJ Wallace Ang has been busy.

He was talent spotted when he was an NUS student to take part in the Singapore Model Awards, where he emerged as the runner-up.

This led to appearances in numerous television commercials and print advertisements, as well as runway shows for brands like Adidas and Hugo Boss.

Ang, who is represented by Beam Artistes, has just finished filming a Channel 8 drama, My Friends From Afar, and a Channel 5 drama, Missing.

The bilingual multi-talented and multi-faceted artiste, who enjoys expressing himself through sketching, writing, singing, dancing and acting, has also completed playing the role of Romeo in a musical comedy called LiangJu.

He is also releasing a new music single and holding his first concert, both this month.

National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub WALK PACK COLLECTION If you have not collected your Walk Pack, you have until Nov 23 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm) to do so ADDRESS 2ConnectT@TS, 2, Pereira Road, #06-01, Singapore 368024 NEAREST MRT STATION TO COLLECTION POINT Tai Seng

Ang, who will be taking part in his first Big Walk this year, said: "I'm sure it's going to be bigger and better than before and I can't wait to be a part of it!"

On the emphasis of good health, Ang said: "It's high time we drive the point home, in whatever way we can.

"People don't necessarily feel the urgency to lead a healthy lifestyle until serious health issues start knocking on their doors. So it's really about time we open the door, get out of the house and start to walk and exercise."

He added: "Health is crucial for the growth of a nation. In order for Singapore to become bigger and better, our tummies must become smaller and tighter.

"Even the smallest health problem has the potential to grow into a huge issue that will affect people around us, as well as the economy of a country.... so yes, I understand and agree with the need to emphasise the importance of becoming healthier and fitter."