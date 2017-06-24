Celebrity hairstylist's maid faces additional theft charge

For 14 years, Indonesian Namih Nurlaela worked as a maid for celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, the chairman and founder of Monsoon Group Holdings.

But the court heard that she allegedly abused his trust by repeatedly stealing from him.

Namih was first brought to court on June 13 and charged with one count of theft of items that included a brown Hermes Kelly bag and a black Birkin bag worth $12,000 each, and five T-shirts of unknown value.

She was back in court yesterday to face a second charge of theft of $2,490 worth of items from her employer, who is known as Mr Lee Eng Tat in court papers.

The items included a pair of shoes worth $600, six plates valued at $280, and an Alessi cooking pot and kettle worth $450 each. They were allegedly stolen last month.

She allegedly committed the crimes in his three-bedroom Oceanfront apartment in Sentosa Cove. Namih, who was still in remand yesterday morning, has been offered bail of $10,000.

Last week, evening newspapers Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao reported that Mr Lee, 46, was about to go to work on June 11 when he discovered his two designer bags were missing and alerted the police.

A media report in 2015 said he spends most of his time abroad and lives in his apartment only three months in a year.

Namih will be back in court on June 30. If convicted, she can be jailed for up to seven years and fined for each count of theft.