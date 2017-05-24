Celebs react to Manchester blast
"Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."
- Ariana Grande
"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected... I'm sending all my love."
- Taylor Swift
"No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna (sic) believe that the world we live in could be so cruel."
- Bruno Mars
"What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy."
- Chris Evans