Centre for Seniors opens elderly-friendly mock-up studio

Ms Emily Sim, 49, a manager, helps to care for her mother, who is 86 and has knee problems.

Yesterday, Ms Sim gathered ideas on how to make her home safer for her mother from a mock-up of a studio apartment provided by the Centre for Seniors (CFS) at its open house.

"I thought it was very useful, especially when they talked about having plastic handrails with grips around the house. Maybe I will install handrails in the bathroom in our home now," she told The New Paper.

The studio is part of CFS' move to encourage the elderly to age in place, while giving caregivers the support they need.

Mr Tan Kian Chew, chairman of CFS, said at the open house: "As Singapore's population ages, and at the same time, grapples with manpower shortages, it is important for homes to be 'age-in-place ready'. This will aid seniors in their efforts to live independently in their own homes, and also (help) family and caregivers in their caring duties."

On a tour of the studio, guides explained that walls and furniture should be painted in contrasting colours, so that elderly residents can see them clearly and not bump into things. Light switches and items should be placed at chest-level so the elderly do not have to strain to reach them. Sharp edges of tables can also be blunted by putting rubberised covers on them.

Mr Tan added: "We have harnessed technology by incorporating sensors to communicate key data to family and caregivers, such as monitoring sleep pattern, bathroom usage and door access."

The sensor system is provided by technology firm Connected Life and costs $25 a month. It covers the sensors, insurance and round-the-clock access to personal assistance.

CFS also launched www.silverschemes.sg, its portal consolidating government schemes for seniors.