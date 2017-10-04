CEO of Singapore firm on trial for molesting son's classmate

A 47-year-old foreign chief executive of a company here went on trial yesterday for sexually assaulting his youngest son's classmate, then nine, who slept over at his house two years ago.

The father of three, who cannot be named due to a court order, pleaded not guilty to one charge of aggravated molestation and two counts of aggravated sexual assault by penetration. The alleged victim was one of the children invited by the accused and his wife for a Halloween party and sleepover, on Oct 31, 2015, Deputy Public Prosecutor Christina Koh said in the High Court.

At about 10.30pm, the alleged victim went to the youngest son's room to sleep. The son slept on the lower deck of his bunk bed while the alleged victim slept on the upper deck.

The DPP said the boy, who could not fall asleep as the room felt warm, will testify that at 11.15pm, the accused walked into the room.

The boy pretended to be asleep while the man touched his genitalia, said the DPP.

The man left the room but returned after and performed oral sex on the alleged victim, said the DPP. He leftand returned again to perform the same act.

After the man left the room for the third time, the boy did not want to stay any longer. He packed his belongings and went to the bedroom of the accused to tell him he wanted to go home as he was feeling unwell.

The accused's wife contacted the boy's father to pick him up.

After getting into his father's car, the boy told him what happened. The father confronted the accused and the man denied the accusations. The alleged victim's father lodged a police report two days later.

The court heard yesterday that experiments were conducted to show the bed could withstand the additional weight of the accused.