Certificate improved to show WSQ credits gained during NS

Starting next year, national servicemen will get a certificate showing the Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) credits gained during their full-time service.

The improved Certificate of Service will include milestone events NSFs were involved in, such as overseas training exercises.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced the enhancement at this year's Total Defence Awards Dinner at Fairmont Hotel yesterday.

Companies said the information would be useful in judging prospective hires.

Mr Charlton Ong, vice-president of human resources at Singtel, said: "It gives us an opportunity to assess whether the skills and values the applicant has picked up during their national service days are aligned with our core values and practices, such as leadership... or teamwork."

A Certificate of Completion will continue to be given.

NSFs who perform exceptionally well and those who have leadership roles will get a testimonial for their contributions. There will also be an employers' guide launched with the enhanced certificate next year, to help them better understand the significance of the various milestones and achievements, including soft skills and character attributes displayed by NSFs.

Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung said in March there were 23 Singapore Armed Forces courses accredited under the WSQ scheme.

Mr Ong said then that the move was to recognise that servicemen attain leadership, technical and specialist skills that meet professional standards. - THE STRAITS TIMES

