Certify and develop your HR skills with IHRP

Mr Khairul Azhar Khalid (left) receiving his certificate at the IHRP Certification Ceremony from Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck earlier this year.

The national human resource (HR) certification programme is a "call to action" for HR professionals across Singapore, said AXS HR manager Khairul Azhar Khalid.

The 30-year-old is one of 88 HR professionals from diverse business backgrounds to be certified under the pilot phase of the programme.

The pioneer batch underwent assessment that tested their foundational and functional competencies, as well as their mindset and behaviour.

It included knowledge of labour policy and legislation, the ability to engage as well as the conduct of the professionals.

The adoption of the programme will be driven by the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), which is set up by tripartite partners Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation.

IHRP seeks to strengthen the standards of HR practices and professionalise HR in Singapore, keeping in mind the country's human capital development.

For Mr Khairul, the certification was a new opportunity to improve his skills and development as an HR manager.

"My motivation to participate was purely out of curiosity," he said.

"Singapore never had a professional HR accreditation before, so when I was invited to be part of this national initiative, I knew I was presented with an invaluable opportunity to experience something new and worthwhile."

He was originally sceptical about the initiative, but Mr Khairul now believes it has helped him at his workplace.

"My inputs have more weightage now during a strategic meeting," he said.

"This certification not only assesses the technical HR competencies of the candidates, but how these are applied in practical business situations. Being certified further proves our business acumen to leaders."

Through the certification process, I was able to review and take stock of my knowledge and experience. Now I am certain of the HR skills and expertise I already possess. AXS HR manager Khairul Azhar Khalid

Mr Khairul, who holds a bachelor's degree in business management, has been working as an HR professional for close to five years.

He said he joined the field because of his interest in different business functions and working with leaders of organisations to solve their business problems, something he finds rewarding.

He observed that more forward-looking organisations are scrapping old practices in HR and replacing them with simple and flexible alternatives.

"Companies such as Amazon or Adobe have replaced the resource-consuming performance appraisal system with the more employee development-centred approach of using real-time feedback and regular check-ins," he said.

In the current business environment, Mr Khairul said the IHRP certification gave him an avenue to prove his HR credentials.

"Through the certification process, I was able to review and take stock of my knowledge and experience. Now I am certain of the HR skills and expertise I already possess," he said.

Besides the IHRP certification, SkillsFuture HR Earn & Learn Programme, which is supported by Nanyang Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic, as well as the Professional Conversion Programmes are other initiatives that focus on helping HR professionals grow and develop.

The initiatives are part of a wider HR Industry Manpower Plan that will be unveiled on July 10.