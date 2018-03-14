Certis Group showcases first-of-its-kind security system

The Certis Integrated Operations Fusion Hub is the operations centre of the new iFM system. PHOTO: CERTIS GROUP

If you visit the Certis Living Laboratory on Commonwealth Lane, every step you take will be closely monitored.

Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) are located at every corner of the building to track the movements of everyone who passes through its doors.

Should you be an employee whose behaviour one day suddenly deviates from the norm, security personnel will be immediately alerted to this anomaly.

All these features of the new Internet of Things Facilities Management (iFM) solution were on show yesterday at an event to mark the launch of a partnership between integrated security leader Certis Group and Eutech Cybernetic.

Eutech is a Singapore-based software solutions provider.

The partnership was facilitated by IE Singapore.

Certis declined to reveal its clients but said it includes private companies as well as government agencies.

Mr Fuji Foo, 44, vice-president (business digitalisation) of Certis' Technology Services, said the iFM solution was created to help Certis provide better service for its customers.

Mr Foo said: "The security industry is facing a manpower crunch, while customer needs have become more complex, so we hope the system will help us bring more value to society."

Eutech CEO Hari Gunasingham added: "It is a game changer that helps building owners and operators reduce significant costs and deliver better services."

The solution relies on a predictive behaviour model to track anyone who enters a building and creates individual risk profiles based on the data.

Anomalies are then flagged to security personnel.

Currently, the iFM solution - the first of its kind in Singapore - has only been employed to prevent security breaches in buildings, but it could be developed to be used as a weapon in the fight against terror.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, Mr Foo said: "Technology such as sensors and facial recognition analytics used in iFM may be leveraged to enhance detection and surveillance capabilities for security purposes."

Following the launch in Singapore, iFM will be introduced in places such as Australia and Hong Kong.