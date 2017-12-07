Chairs fly as men brawl at lobby of Peninsula Excelsior Hotel

Screen grabs from a video of the brawl at the Peninsula Excelsior Hotel lobby.

What started out as an argument inside a lounge at Peninsula Excelsior Hotel soon turned into a brawl that involved chairs and even a flower pot.

In a three-minute video making its rounds online and on chat apps, a group of men can be seen throwing punches and kicking each other in the hotel lobby.

The incident, at about 12.35am on Nov 26, involved patrons of the Shanghai One Piano Lounge on the hotel's first storey.

The "unresolved conflict" in the lounge then spilled to the hotel lobby.

In a video posted by Facebook user Keh Zui, three men can be seen throwing chairs and swinging a coffee table at one another.

A fourth man joins the fight by tripping one of the others and throwing blows to his head. He then tackles his opponent to the ground and holds him there.

A man in a blue shirt tries to break up the fight, but another man kicks him, and later picks up what looks like a notice board and then a flower pot.

'GETTING AGGRESSIVE'

The hotel spokesman said: "Immediately, our duty manager and the security officer assessed the situation and called the police because it was getting aggressive."

We have told the owner of the Shanghai One Piano Lounge to step up the security within her lounge. Peninsula Excelsior Hotel spokesman

She added that the incident was "unforeseen" but was "no threat to the hotel guests" after two employees cordoned off the area.

By the time the police arrived, three of the men had run off, and a fourth was taken to hospital with bruises, said the spokesman.

"This is the first time this has happened. We have told the owner of the Shanghai One Piano Lounge to step up the security within her lounge," she added.

"The safety of our hotel guests and staff is of utmost importance to us, and we do have security services 24/7 in place."

The New Paper understands that a group of five men in their 40s to 50s were involved in the fight.

A police report was madeand investigations are ongoing.