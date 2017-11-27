Challenging himself after suffering stroke

To him, the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 was more than just a 7.9km-long event.

It was a challenge to prove that even a stroke would not keep him down and out.

His colleagues felt the same way - and they saw it as a way to celebrate Mr James Wong's birthday and the fact that he had recovered from a stroke.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday at the annual event, Mr Wong, who had just turned 63, said: "I am very honoured and very appreciative that they thought of the surprise. They did not tell me anything."

CHAIRMAN

In May, the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) chairman of the metal, machinery and engineering industry group had just finished a meeting in another company's office when he suffered a stroke and blacked out.

He suffered an aneurysm, which is caused by a localised weakening of blood vessels, and had to undergo brain surgery at the Singapore General Hospital.

After more than a month of rehabilitation and rest, he returned to work.

SMF president Douglas Foo, 48, said Mr Wong has always been a responsible and forward-thinking individual.

Mr Foo, who has known him for close to a decade, said: "The episode left an impact on all of us... It (emphasised) that these things do happen and we need to take care of our health."

Yesterday, Mr Wong, who went to the Big Walk with his wife and colleagues from SMF, was eager to begin the walk.

"I told myself I had to complete the walk. Even though you have just recovered from a stroke, you have to keep yourself fit... I realised that money cannot buy health," he said.