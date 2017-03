VLV executive head chef Martin Foo, 50, with his Chef of the Year trophy at the Best Asian Restaurants awards last night. VLV, a six-month-old modern Chinese restaurant at Clarke Quay; Shinji by Kanesaka, formerly at the Raffles Hotel; and Imperial Treasure Shanghai Cuisine at Ngee Ann City won gold while 21 others won silver at the inaugural awards.

