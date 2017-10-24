Chance to bond with colleagues

Some Cheng Meng Furniture Group employees at the ST Run in the City earlier this year.

Signing some of its employees up for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is Cheng Meng Furniture Group's commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Twenty-one of them will be taking part in the event on Nov 26 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Established in 1941, Cheng Meng delivers high quality custom-made furniture and interior fittings to hotels, offices, banks, restaurants, public buildings and even cruise ships.

Ms Ooi Ai Mei, personal assistant to the company's chairman, told The New Paper: "Our Big Walkers are taking part in the event because they are interested in three things - leading a healthy lifestyle, achieving work-life balance and bonding with colleagues."

The youngest member of the group is a 28-year-old purchasing assistant, while the oldest is the company's president, Mr Choo Yong Fee, 69.

Ms Ooi added that some of them had taken part in previous Big Walks.

She said: "They are close and regularly go for walks and runs together.

"The management started encouraging everyone to participate in fitness events as they want to promote a healthy lifestyle among staff members."