Changes to affiliation in schools

Non-affiliated students hoping to enter affiliated schools will soon stand a higher chance.

From the 2019 Secondary 1 Posting Exercise, 20 per cent of places for each course in affiliated schools will be reserved for students with no affiliation, said Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng. He was responding to Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC)in Parliament yesterday.

Currently, 27 secondary schools offer pupils from affiliated primary schools priority in Secondary 1 posting, provided they list the school as their first choice. This is to foster a strong school spirit and tradition.

Setting aside a fifth of places annually would "strike a balance between recognising affiliation and ensuring open access for all students", he said.

Pastor Dev Menon, 38, whose eight-year-old son is in Saint Andrew's Junior School, hopes to enrol him in Saint Andrew's Secondary School. He is not worried by the increase in places for non-affiliates because "80 per cent of places for affiliated students is still pretty high".