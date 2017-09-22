Changi Airport handled 5.27m passengers in August, up 7%

Changi Airport is on track for another strong year, with 5.27 million passengers handled last month - a 7 per cent increase from the same month last year.

This brings the total traffic for the first eight months of the year to more than 41 million.

Last year, Changi reported a record number of 58.7 million passengers, making it the sixth busiest airport in the world for international air traffic.

The top three airports were Dubai, London's Heathrow and Hong Kong International Airport.

Unveiling its latest operating numbers, Changi Airport Group said yesterday that passenger traffic last month was supported by growth across all regions, with air travel to and from South Asia, Africa and the Americas rising by double digits.

Among Changi's top 10 country markets, strong performances were registered for India, China and Malaysia.

Among the 20 busiest routes, Guangzhou, Penang and Taipei emerged as the three fastest-growing for August.

Changi Airport also reported a 10.7 per cent jump in airfreight throughput to 180,590 tonnes, while aircraft movements rose 4.9 per cent to 31,750 landings and take-offs.

The growth in passenger and cargo traffic is expected to continue for the rest of the year, with new and additional flights being planned, analysts said.

On Aug 22, Singapore Airlines introduced four new weekly services to Brisbane, bringing the total number of services to the Australian city to 28 a week.

Next week, European carrier Norwegian will launch flights between London's Gatwick Airport and Singapore - the longest long-haul budget flight.