Changi Airport handled 5.56 million passengers in March

Changi Airport handled 5.56 million passengers last month, an 8.7 per cent increase from a year ago.

Aircraft movements were 5.4 per cent higher, with 32,590 landings and take-offs, while cargo shipments dipped slightly by 0.6 per cent to 187,550 tonnes.

The strong growth in traffic numbers was on the back of good demand for flights across all regions, Changi Airport Group said yesterday.

Traffic to and from Europe grew strongly at 13 per cent, boosted by the return of Qantas' daily Sydney-London service via Singapore and Lufthansa's resumption of its five-time-weekly service to Munich.

Passenger movements between Singapore and Australia also grew by 9 per cent year on year.

Changi Airport's other top country markets - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand - also registered growth for the month, with India leading the way with a 23 per cent increase in passenger traffic last month.

With the latest numbers, Changi's first-quarter traffic jumped by 5 per cent compared with the same period last year, to 15.8 million passengers.

Aircraft movements in the quarter grew by 4.7 per cent over the year-ago quarter, to 94,770 landings and take-offs. - KARAMJIT KAUR